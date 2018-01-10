× Reward offered for information about missing Asheboro man, ‘foul play’ suspected

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are searching for an Asheboro man who has been missing since August 29.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office posted about the disappearance of 36-year-old Jimmy Lee Isom on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, saying they have “reason to believe foul play is involved.”

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has a cross tattoo on his wrist.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Anyone with information about Isom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.