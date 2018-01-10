Reshaping Maple Avenue in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- People who live on Maple Avenue recently saw what the future could look like.

Design layouts were all geared toward public safety, access and economic growth.

"We can't do it alone," City Senior Planner Daniel Schoffner said.

That's the motto Schoffner has pushed for months.

There was no way Maple Avenue could have a new look without the community's input.

A lot of feedback and opinions collected over the past few months are now on paper.

The Maple corridor stretches for almost three miles.

"Has a lot of different characteristics to it," Schoffner said.

The layout out design has now split the revamp project into four parts.

"So each section has its own suggestions and recommendations for improvements," Schoffner said.

The main concern remains the same in each portion.

"More access for pedestrians, safer access for pedestrians," Schoffner said.

He said that's the number one place people want to see change.

Next is road design and landscape.

The city has formed three options from the public's feedback.

Schoffner said as of right now, there's too much road space.

"Instead take that space to create some landscape enhancements," Schoffner said. "Create some better pedestrian facilities."

Schoffner said there could be a bonus.

There are three areas along Maple Avenue which could be future development sites to attract investors.

However, at the same time, to full the goal to meet the needs of the people who made this possible.

"See what we can do to help people who live along the corridor of access areas of it as well," Schoffner said.