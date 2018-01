Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Big Brothers Big Sisters Services Inc., out of Winston-Salem, serves about 700 children each year, providing one-on-one mentoring and long-lasting, supportive relationships.

With the help of a grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation, the organization was able to serve four times as many boys in 2017 compared to 2016.

With your help, they can serve even more in 2018.

To get involved, click here.