Preservation boom underway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Revolution Mill is now a hub for business, residents and restaurants. In downtown Greensboro, the Cascade Saloon building renovation is nearly complete. Preservation Greensboro has a lot to be proud of.

"Greensboro has caught historic preservation fever in 2017 and 2018," Preservation Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs said.

The next property undergoing renovations is Hillside Estate in the Fisher Park neighborhood of Greensboro. From the ceiling to the hardwood floor, craftsmen are rebuilding the intricate designs that were lost over time. Briggs points out another piece of the renovation project is that during the winter and spring, the public will have a chance to get a better understanding of what it takes to restore a classic building from professional designers.

"What would the parameters, what could a kitchen look like, bathroom or living room look like in a restored house that's both comfortable and respectful of the past," Briggs said.

Also, Preservation Greensboro wants the community to see the bigger picture. Investing in historic properties is an investment in the community.

"We are seeing millions of dollars coming into historic buildings," Briggs said. "Renovating them sometimes for their original use like the Hillside Estate, or for different uses like the Revolution Mill."

The preservation movement continues in Greensboro. Briggs said Proximity Print Works will be transformed into residential, restaurant and shopping space. The old Jefferson Pilot building in downtown Greensboro is being renovated. Plus restoration work is taking place at the Gateway Center in downtown Greensboro.

