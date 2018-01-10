More than 600 men stand in at school’s ‘Breakfast with Dads’ event

DALLAS — More than 600 men showed up to stand in for absent fathers at a Dallas middle school’s “Breakfast with Dads” event.

On Dec. 4, Kristina Dove, one of the event’s organizers, posted on Facebook asking for “at least 50” volunteers to stand in as male mentors at the event.

The post read, in part, “On next Thursday, December 14th at 8:30 AM at Dr. Billy Earle Dade Middle School we will host ‘Breakfast with Dads’ the reality of a great event like this is alot of our kids will not have a Dad present. But there is nothing like having a male present in the form of a mentor.”

Dove received 400 responses overnight, and when the day arrived, more than 600 men showed up.

One volunteer, Assistant Dallas ISD Police Chief Jason Rodriguez, tweeted about the importance of being a mentor.

“Words cannot describe the impact mentoring youth can have on both you and your mentee. Powerful to see a community of fellow men and fathers come together to wrap their arms around our young men,” the tweet said.

Another volunteer brought a tie for each student.

“I started crying behind my camera,” Photographer Stephanie Drenka told ABC News. “The back of my camera was fogging up.”

Dove hopes the mentors who showed up for “Breakfast with Dads” last month will continue to work with her.