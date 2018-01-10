× Man who spanked child calls Child Protective Services to report his own abuse

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky man called Child Protective Services to turn himself in after he spanked a 3-year-old so hard he caused bruises, WDRB reports.

Derek Thompson, 32, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is charged with third-degree criminal abuse of a child.

According to an arrest report obtained by WDRB, Thompson called Child Protective Services around 7 p.m. Tuesday saying he’d spanked his girlfriend’s son around noon and later noticed several red marks and bruises on the child’s rear end.

An Elizabethtown police officer came to meet with Thompson. Thompson said he’d spanked the child four or five times. The officer looked at the bruising and said that it was “still significant.”

Thompson was placed in the Hardin County Detention Center.

A spokesperson for Elizabethtown police said calls like Thompson’s are extremely rare.