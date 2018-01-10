Local woman making yoga available to more people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamie Forbes remembers her own humble beginnings.

That’s why she’s using her success to pay it forward.

“I never want to look at this as a business, it's very important to me that being a yoga teacher, it's not like I see dollar signs,” she said.

Forbes opened Humbled Warriors Yoga this past November.

As a studio owner, it was important that she find a way to give back.

Close to six years ago, she couldn’t afford to go to a studio.

“Being a single mom, I had a scholarship at the Hartley Drive YMCA and was able to practice yoga and that way was accessible to me,” Forbes said.

She offers community classes that are donation based.

Even if someone is not able to make a donation, that person is still encouraged to participate.

“It's just kind of an approach to bring yoga into the community for everyone,” Forbes said.

“Everyone's welcome and I think that's what Jamie is so lovely about doing, she can really access anyone at any level in her yoga classes and that is a beautiful thing,” said Holli Ilderton, a student in one of Forbes’ classes.

Forbes has also received support from fellow Piedmont instructors.

Kelle Yokeley, founder of Yoga Mindset in High Point, is one of Forbes’ supporters.

Yoga Mindset also offers community classes to make yoga more accessible to people.

“The practice of yoga is not about competition, it’s about support,” Yokeley said.

With the help of a fellow instructor, Forbes recently started the class “Yoga for Women in Recovery.”

It’s intended to be a class where women can be open about their issues, but not focus on them.

“No matter what our struggles are, if it’s alcohol, if it’s substance abuse, if it’s an eating disorder, if it's anything, that does not define us,” she said.

Forbes has her own experience with alcohol recovery.

She has been sober since July 2013.

“Yoga has helped me out tremendously as far as kind of changing my life and making full circle and taking that 180 from a different lifestyle to now.”

Her hope is that others can experience a similar change no matter their background.

Humbled Warriors Yoga is located at 337 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro.

Community classes are held every third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Yoga for Women in Recovery classes are held every first Thursday from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.