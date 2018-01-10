Local officials confident in Greensboro-Randolph Megasite’s future after losing out on Toyota Mazda Plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fight for the Toyota-Mazda automotive manufacturing plant is over.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the plant will move to her state today instead of North Carolina.

The plant is expected to bring in 4,000 jobs and create more than a billion dollars’ worth of economic impact.

“Obviously, I was extremely disappointed for the city of Greensboro and our region,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

Public-private partners have been prepping the around 1,900-acre Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for five years.

“In the last few months, it has been extremely intensive,” Mayor Vaughan said.

Even as early as this week, Randolph County purchased more land for the site.

Walter Sprouse, the president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, says they have no regrets because this site is now ready for the next bid.

“We can say it's done, that's why I am excited about this particular site that's why am optimistic,” Sprouse said. “The plans for the water, the waste water, the rail, the environmental work has been done. Salt testing has been done and wetlands studies.”

Brent Christensen, the president and CEO of Greensboro’s Chamber of Commerce, is also optimistic.

“The good news is that over the past for five months the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has been on the world stage,” Christensen said.

He says the focus now is to get back to marketing the site.

Although sources familiar with the project say we lost out because of our lack of supply chain logistics, Christiansen says another automotive plant isn’t out of the question.

“One businesses supply chain isn’t necessarily an entire industries supply chain,” Christensen said. “We still feel like it is a very good automotive, if not great automotive site, but we have been selling it and will continue to sell it as a manufacturing megasite.”

“I would be surprised if we don't hear something in the next year or so,” Vaughan said.

Sprouse told FOX8 he has already received calls from site consultants interested in the space.