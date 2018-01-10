Kelly Clarkson defends spanking her kids, takes social media backlash

Kelly Clarkson is in the middle of a social media debate over how she says she disciplines her kids — the same way her parents disciplined her, with a spanking.

“I’m from the South, y’all, so like, we get spankings,” Clarkson said on a Rochester, New York-based radio station last week. “So, my parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it.”

She added she isn’t “above” a little tough love for her daughter River Rose, 3, and son Remington, 1.

Clarkson added she doesn’t “mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spank.”

On YouTube, where the radio interview was posted, some responded with comments like “It’s not fine it’s child abuse” and “Spanking is a red flag for a parent who isn’t tuned in or listening to their child.”

While Clarkson acknowledged that not all parents agree with spanking, she said it isn’t going to change how she raises her children.