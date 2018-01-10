× ‘It’s just meanness’: Mule shot with crossbow in North Carolina

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for the person who shot a family’s mule with a crossbow, WSOC reports.

The family had to take the 15-year-old mule, named “John,” to a veterinarian at Virginia Tech in order to get him treated.

The animal has to take more than 30 pills a day to fight off infections after the bolt went 6 inches into its side.

Angie Annas and her husband, Roger Annas, have owned their mule for nearly 10 years.

“It’s just meanness,” Roger Annas said. “It’s not like he was in an area where there is hunting. He was standing near the road. This wasn’t an accident.”

The bolt struck three muscles and the mule was in intensive care for nine days.