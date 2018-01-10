Improper water connection affects businesses, residents in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Due to an improper water connection to the city’s distribution system that was not protected by a backflow device, a cross-contamination event occurred with the city’s system in the 2600 block of Phoenix Drive, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.
This has resulted in a prolonged interruption of water service for approximately 32 businesses and two or three residential customers.
Water service has been restored; however, customers in the affected area should not consume the water until further notice. Water is safe for non-potable uses such as bathing and washing clothing, the city said.
For the next 24-36 hours, Water Resources staff will be flushing lines and completing water quality testing to ensure safety of the water.
Customers will be notified when testing is complete and water is safe to drink. Bottled water will be provided to residential customers who are impacted.