Greg Olsen, wife to donate $15,000 to North Carolina children's hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Olsen announced Wednesday he and his wife Kara will donate $15,000 to Levine Children’s Hospital.

Olsen is nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

This year, the 32 team nominees participated in the Man of the Year Charity Challenge. Fans were encouraged to post #WPMOYChallenge and their favorite nominee’s last name on social media between Dec. 11 and Jan. 7.

Detroit’s Haloti Ngata won the Charity Challenge, receiving $25,000 for his selected charity. Olsen finished in second place, good for $10,000, but decided to personally donate another $15,000 to bring the total to $25,000 for Levine Children’s Hospital.

In his tweet announcing the donation, Olsen thanked everyone for their support.

Thank you to EVERYONE who helped us in this years #WPMOYChallenge! Although 2nd place is awarded $10,000, my wife and I will be donating the additional $15k for a total of $25,000 for the families @LevineChildrens! Your support is inspiring!! — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 10, 2018