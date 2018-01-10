Greensboro man accused of possessing more than $10K in counterfeit items

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested after deputies found more than $10,000 worth of counterfeit items in his car, according to a press release.

On Jan. 5, Alamance County deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near exit 150. During the stop, deputies found a large amount of property in the vehicle.

A Homeland Security Task Force officer was called to assist and determined the items were counterfeit. The vehicle and its items were put in storage.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Tuesday and recovered the following items: 22 pairs of Uggs shoes, five pairs of Timberland boots, 18 pairs of Nike shoes, three True Religion t-shirts, one pair of True Religion pants, three pairs of Robin jeans, one Northface jacket, three Polo t-shirts, two pairs of Polo shorts, five pairs of Polo sweatsuits, five pairs of Nike sweatsuits, five Nike pullover hoodies, one Adidas tracksuit, five Adidas pullovers, five Louis Vuitton scarfs and toboggans, one Coach purse, one Michael Kors Purse, two Gucci belts, two Gucci watches and one Emporia Armani watch.

Ronnie Junior Porter, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit trademark.

Porter is behind bars on a $25,000 secured bond.