× Former North Carolina pastor faces 142 sex crime charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A former North Carolina pastor is accused of raping four children over the course of 13 years, according to WTVD.

Glenn Tyrone Collins turned himself in on Monday after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Collins faces 142 charges:

12 counts of 1st Degree Rape

5 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Offense

5 counts of 2nd Degree Rape

3 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Offense

9 counts of Statutory Rape

6 counts of Statutory Sexual Offense

32 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child

25 counts of Child Sexual – Sexual Activity

39 counts of Sexual Activity by a Parent

2 counts of Crimes Against Nature

2 counts of Sexual Battery

1 count of Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Offense

1 count of Attempted Crimes Against Nature

Collins allegedly raped four children, including one of his neighbors, repeatedly between 1996 and 2009. Police began investigating after one of the victims came forward after what was described as years of emotional torture.

“This person was going through emotional trauma when they told the mother, so a lot of times none of us know that folks are being violated, particularly folks they hold in high esteem,” said Fayetteville Police Capt. Darry Whitaker.

Collins pleaded with a judge for his release in court Tuesday afternoon. He explained to the judge that he was a pillar of the community and that he wasn’t “guilty of this stuff.”

But Fayetteville police say they have plenty of evidence that proves otherwise.

Collins is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $3.75 million secured bond.