Father turns in teen son after finding child porn on phone

O'FALLON, Mo. - A Missouri teen is under investigation for child porn after his father turned him in.

The father, Paul Spensberger, reported to police on Dec. 30 that he found nude pictures of a toddler on his Andrew Spensberger's cell phone.

He had confiscated the device after punishment for other bad behavior, according to St. Charles County court documents and a police probable cause statement.

Police say the images were of one of Andrew's girlfriend's relatives. Court documents state that Spensberger was planning to sell the images for $330 to a classmate he suspects is a pedophile.

Investigators say Andrew took the photos at his home in O’Fallon, Missouri. According to a probable cause statement from O’Fallon police, Spensberger admitted he took the photos of the two-year-old girl while she slept on the floor of his bedroom. He also admitted that he removed the girl's diaper and then took two photos with his cell phone camera.

Andrew was taken to the St. Charles County jail on a $10,000 bond.