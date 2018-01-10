× Easy-to-make soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — It looks like we’ll be in for a long cold winter! So, on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re giving you several soup recipes to help warm you up.

The chefs at GTCC in Jamestown showed us how to make them.

Chef Al’s Italian Chicken Pasta Soup (yield: 1 gallon)

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

2 oz olive oil

8 oz carrots, medium dice

8 oz celery, medium dice

1 lb onions, medium dice

2 oz garlic, finely chopped

4 oz fresh basil, rough chopped

4 oz fresh oregano, rough chopped

2 oz fresh thyme leaves

1 oz crushed red pepper

Salt to taste

1/2 lb Ditalini pasta or pasta of your choice

Grated romano or parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a large pot, place chicken in and cover with about a gallon of cold water Place on heat, bring to a boil then down to a simmer for about 3 hours Take off heat and remove chicken from liquid; cool and remove meat from the bone and dice (Save liquid it’s the chicken stock) In another large pot, place all the vegetables with olive oil and red pepper Place on low heat for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally Pour chicken stock in pot and bring to a boil before adding pasta Once pasta is al dente (firm to the bite), add the chicken and all the herbs Let simmer for another 20 minutes Serve in a large bowl, garnish with cheese.

John Folse’s Chicken and Sausage Gumbo (yield: 8–10 servings)

Chicken and sausage are the most popular gumbo ingredients in Louisiana. The ingredients were readily available since most Cajun families raised chickens and made a variety of sausages. Oysters were often added to this everyday dish for a special Sunday or holiday version.

Ingredients:

1 (5-pound) stewing hen

1 pound smoked sausage

1 cup oil

1½ cups flour

2 cups diced onions

2 cups diced celery

1 cup diced bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

3 quarts chicken stock

24 button mushrooms

2 cups sliced green onions

1 bay leaf

sprig of thyme

1 tbsp chopped basil

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

½ cup chopped parsley

steamed white rice

Directions:

Using a sharp boning knife, cut hen into 8–10 serving pieces (Remove as much fat as possible) Cut smoked sausage into ½-inch slices and set aside In a two-gallon stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until golden brown roux is achieved Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, and garlic. Sauté for 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted Blend chicken and sausage into vegetable mixture and sauté approximately 15 minutes Add chicken stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook approximately 1 hour Skim any fat or oil that rises to the surface Stir in mushrooms, green onions, bay leaf, thyme, and basil Season with salt, pepper, and hot sauce Cook an additional 1–2 hours, if necessary, until chicken is tender and falling apart Stir in parsley and adjust seasonings Serve over steamed white rice.

Sweet potato-lentil chili (yield: serves 6)

Ingredients:

Splash of water

1 3/4 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

2 1/2 cups diced sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in 1-inch cubes

3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 Tbs chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Texas Pete to taste

1 1/4 cups red lentils

2 1/2 cups vegetable broth or water

1 – 28 oz can crushed tomatoes

1 – 15 oz can black beans

Juice of 1 lime

Lime wedges for garnish

Serve with rice to make a complete protein

Directions:

In a large pot on medium heat, add the water, onions, celery, sweet potatoes, garlic, salt, pepper, and spices and stir through Cover and simmer over medium heat for six to eight minutes, stirring occasionally (Reduce heat if the onions are sticking to the bottom of the pot) Rinse the lentils and add them to the pot with the water, tomatoes, beans, and bay leaf. Stir to combine Increase the heat to bring to a boil Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are soft, stirring occasionally Remove bay leaf, and stir in the lime juice Serve with lime wedges

Chipotle Chicken and Corn Chowder:

Ingredients:

2 cups Chicken, cooked

1 bunch Cilantro

1 (15-ounce) can Cream-style corn

6 cloves Garlic

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced celery

1 Lime (about 2 tablespoons), Juice from

1/2 tsp Oregano, dried

1 Poblano pepper

1 Red bell pepper

6 Red potatoes, small

1 (30-ounce) can sweet corn

1/2 tsp Thyme, dried

2 cups Chicken stock

1 can Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce

2 tbsp All-purpose flour

1 tsp Cumin, ground

1 cup Tortilla chips

2 tbsp Butter, unsalted

4 oz Cheddar cheese

4 oz Monterey jack cheese

3 cups Whole milk

Directions:

Saute onion, celery, peppers in butter, add flour to make roux Add chicken stock and milk bring to a simmer. Add potatoes and cook until tender, add cooked chicken, spices and cheese (reserve some cilantro for garnish) Serve with tortilla chip garnish and fresh cilantro