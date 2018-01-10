Couple drops more than 250 pounds, inspiring others to keep going

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's the second week of the new year and maybe you're already falling off the healthy lifestyle wagon you promised yourself you'd stay on in 2018.

The Martinez family is giving some real-life motivation. Ryan and Ashley have dropped more than 250 pounds combined the old-fashioned way.

Young, in love and gaining weight, the two met in high school. They soon became blinded by love and calories.

"We got together, moved in together after we graduated and got engaged and we got comfortable like everybody does and just blew up. I was 230 pounds when we got married and he was 430 pounds," Ashley told WXIN.

The couple struggled to get pregnant. They quickly blamed their unhealthy lifestyle for their fertility struggles. So they started hitting the gym. Both dropped about 30 pounds. In 2015, they welcomed their daughter Madeline. But still severely overweight, her life became a rebirth for them. September 2016, the couple started their journey at the Faith East Community Center, working out five days a week and eating a clean diet.

"In eight months, eight or nine months Ryan loss 200 pounds and I lost 60 pounds so we are sitting at 230 and 134 between the two of us," Ashley said.

Ryan says they stuck to the basics and the weight started to fall off.

"There was no programs along the way, no pills, no wraps, it's just good old-fashioned exercise and dieting," Ryan said.

Ryan and Ashley say they couldn't do it without each another. They remember the days of not being able to fit in a booth at a restaurant. For Ryan, his goals aren't measured by pounds loss, but by the moments he gained.

"My daughter was the reason I did all of this. One of my biggest goals was to be able to ride amusement park rides with her because there's always that one parent that has to do the videotaping. This past summer, we went to Indiana Beach and I was able to ride on one of the kiddy coasters with her and that was one of my big milestones to hit," Ryan said.

They want to show others, yes, it's hard work but so worth it. And if you fall down, get back up and keep going even after a cheat meal.

"But still eat the cool food when you can. Eat it on the weekends. Eat it for sure. Treat yourself."

The couple says eating treat meals on the weekends has kept the journey exciting. Then, Monday through Friday, it’s right back to the routine.