Alabama’s governor announces major Toyota-Mazda plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday afternoon that the state has landed the highly sought-after Toyota-Mazda joint auto manufacturing plant.

The 1,200-acre site will be located off I-565 near Athens, Alabama.

North Carolina, which was among the finalists, would have gained 4,000 jobs from the plant.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, North Carolina lost out because it does not have the supply chain logistics that the car companies want.

Toyota and Mazda first announced in August its plans to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in the U.S.

The plant is expected to start building cars in 2021. Toyota will use the plant to build its best-selling compact car, the Corolla, while Mazda will use its production to build a new crossover vehicle.

The plant is expected to spark Alabama's economy for more than a decade, Automotive News reports.