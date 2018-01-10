3 suspects in Thomasville robbery, pursuit, shooting face judge; new details released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Three suspects accused of robbing a Thomasville jewelry store remain on a $1 million bond in Davidson County.

The men from Statesville appeared before Judge Mary Paul by video from jail; 21-year-old Donald Chambers Jr., 19-year-old David Edward Perry III and 21-year-old Robert Wayne Heath Jr.

Captain Brad Saintsing, of Thomasville police, said that the trio had planned the robbery, coming to Avis Jewelry store two weeks ago to canvass the area and hide their first planned getaway moped.

The white Hyundai that crashed after the police pursuit in Lexington was rented from Statesville.

"They took that legitimate tag off the vehicle and placed a 30-day tag on there," Saintsing said.

Saintsing said speeds reached more than 100 mph during the pursuit.

"With all the events that occurred yesterday -- in the 20-plus years, this is the most chaotic incident that occurred," Saintsing said.

The only person injured was the witness, Kerry Chambers, who is the store's independent jeweler. While officers do not condone anyone following an armed suspect , Saintsing admitted this time the witness' efforts were successful.

"Mr. Chambers is a hero and his involvement led to police capturing all three suspects in a short amount of time and recovering all the jewelry that was stolen, which is estimated right now around $206,000," Saintsing said.

Saintsing said at last check Chambers is still listed in stable condition from his gunshot wound to the neck and was awake and talking to investigators Tuesday night.

Each suspect is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Donald Chambers is also charged with breaking and entering for allegedly hiding in a vacant home near the Eleven Acre Flea Market.

The suspects will appear before a judge again for a probable cause hearing on Jan. 23.