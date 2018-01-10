12-year-old girl dies from infection after flu misdiagnosis, family says

VISALIA, Calif. — A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.

Alyssa Alcaraz came home from school last month throwing up, KFSN reports. Her mother took her to an urgent care clinic and she was diagnosed with the flu.

When Alyssa did not get better after several days of rest at home, her mother again took her to the doctor’s office. While there, a doctor saw her oxygen levels were low and she was taken to a local hospital.

Alyssa’s organs began shutting down within hours and she later died. Her death certificate said she went cardiac arrest and septic shock from a strep blood infection.

Family created a GoFundMe page to cover Alcaraz’s funeral expenses.

“She was so friendly and outgoing, and just a beautiful soul that was taken far too soon,” the page read. “This has been a complete heart-wrenching shock for everyone to grasp.”