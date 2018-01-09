Video shows pursuit after robbery at Thomasville jewelry store; witness shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Video shows a police pursuit that ensued after a robbery at a Thomasville jewelry store Tuesday afternoon.

The armed robbery happened at Avis' Fine Jewelry located at 709 Randolph St.

Thomasville Police Lt. Brad Saintsing said a witness following the suspect vehicle was able to give police a description of suspects. At some point, there was a confrontation between the witness and suspects and the witness was shot on Julian Avenue.

The vehicle pursuit continued and the suspect vehicle eventually crashed on Eighth Avenue in downtown Lexington.

Thomasville police have three suspects in custody and there is possibly a fourth suspect at large.

The condition of the witness is not known.

The jewelry store was also robbed in June 2012. The prior owner was so shaken up that she sold the business.