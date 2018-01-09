× Two charged in death of missing North Carolina man

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing North Carolina man, according to WTVD.

John Jefferson, 23, and Tynetta Mayfield, 17, both of Henderson, have been charged in Michael Bowes’ murder.

Bowes was found dead in his car on a private farm path on Washout Road in Vance County at about 1 p.m. Sunday. He had been missing since December 21st at 2:30 a.m.

Both suspects are being held at Vance County jail without bond.

Other charges may be pending.