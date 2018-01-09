Thomasville mom raising money for therapy dog to help son with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Beth Adams, just like a lot of moms, will do anything to protect her child

“I’m just another mom trying to save her son,” she said.

She says in the past few years she has been fighting to save her 9-year-old son Grayson's life.

“He is on the higher functioning end. So, he's verbal,” Adams said.

When Grayson was 4 he was diagnosed with autism and severe depression and has been in and out of the hospital since.

“It's so tough. It breaks my heart to have put him in in-patient hospitalization, it really does but I have to put my child where I know he's safe,” Adams said.

However, it was a chance encounter just before Christmas at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital that got Adams thinking.

“I watched how Grayson interacted with the therapy dog that was brought in. It was a beautiful golden retriever named Sadie. It made him happy, he calmed down quickly,” she said.

Adams noticed the connection between Sadie and Grayson and set out to get him his own therapy dog.

She is working to raise money for the animal and to help pay for the necessary training.

However, she says her insurance doesn't cover it.

“The lowest price point I found... it could $14,000 by the end of the training. Right now, it may as well be a million to me,” Adams said.

FOX8 spoke with Off-Leash K9 Training in Winston-Salem, which is a local organization that specializes in training dogs from people suffering from things like PTSD to even autism.

“It's become a lot more common these days because people are starting to find out that it exists. A lot of people haven't known that this is an option for them,” said Andrea Rigby, Off-Leash K9 head trainer.

“It's pretty magical actually of how the presence of a dog can help someone get through something so much,” she said.

It’s a group Adams is hoping can help.

“The end game? I’m trying to save my son's life,” she said.

She says the goal for now is to raise a $1,000.

Off-Leash K9 said if you are interested in getting your child a therapy dog the first step is to consult with your doctor.​