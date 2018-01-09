× Teen heading to funeral dies in car crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teen was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash while on his way to a family member’s funeral, according to The Telegraph.

Joshua Jones, 19, and his brother, 21-year-old Jequez Jones, were heading to their aunt’s funeral around 1:30 p.m. when their truck was clipped by another vehicle. Jequez lost control and the truck overturned, causing Joshua to become trapped inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jequez was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The brothers’ parents were riding in a separate vehicle and witnessed the crash.

“(Jequez) was following his father, who actually looked into the rearview mirror and kind of witnessed the accident,” said Bibb County deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. “It’s just a very, very unfortunate incident.”