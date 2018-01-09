Suspect sought in Reidsville bank robbery

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

Officers came to the First Citizens Bank at 501 S. Main St. at 12:52 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

The suspect placed an undisclosed amount of money in a Food Lion shopping bag before fleeing. He was last seen driving a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, heading east on Harrison Street.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.