Closings, delays and early dismissals

Publix coming to Greensboro

Posted 11:54 am, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:55PM, January 9, 2018

David Rolfe/Winston-Salem Journal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s official. Publix is coming.

After two years of speculation about the when and where of a Greensboro store, the company confirmed it signed a lease for a store at Grandover Village at the northeast corner of West Gate City Boulevard and Guilford College Road, according to the News & Record.

The 49,098-square-foot grocer will anchor the new shopping center owned by Koury Corporation.

 “We’ve been working with Publix for several years to get to this day and, while it was a long time coming, we are confident that Publix is absolutely the best anchor to serve local residents and to kick off our commercial development,” said Ron Mack, executive vice president for retail and general counsel for Koury Corporation.

The new store is expected to open in the Fall.

Read more here.