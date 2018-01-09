Publix coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s official. Publix is coming.
After two years of speculation about the when and where of a Greensboro store, the company confirmed it signed a lease for a store at Grandover Village at the northeast corner of West Gate City Boulevard and Guilford College Road, according to the News & Record.
The 49,098-square-foot grocer will anchor the new shopping center owned by Koury Corporation.
The new store is expected to open in the Fall.
36.072635 -79.791975