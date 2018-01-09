× North Carolina loses out on major Toyota-Mazda plant

North Carolina will not land the sought-after Toyota-Mazda joint auto manufacturing plant, according to sources familiar with the project.

The plant would have brought 4,000 jobs to the state and invested $1.6 billion.

The decision is expected to be made public Wednesday.

North Carolina lost out because it does not have the supply chain logistics that the car companies want, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

The state to get the plant has not been announced but for months Alabama has been seen as the only rival to North Carolina. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to make a major jobs announcement Wednesday, sources told FOX8.

An industry expert told FOX8 in October he believed the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was an ideal fit for the plant.