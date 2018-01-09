× NC couple in their 70s help each other lose nearly 400 pounds

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple in their 70s is showing the world just how powerful the buddy system can be, according to WLOS.

Becky and Donnie Hensley once weighed about 370 pounds each. Now, nearly 375 combined pounds later, they’re healthy and happy.

Beck said she could barely walk around and needed a divine intervention.

“I was praying, and the Lord spoke to me, and said, ‘Go find Donnie, and ask him to go to Weight Watchers with you,'” Becky said.

Seven years later, the pair has transformed their life — Donnie has lost 165 pounds while Becky is down 208.

So how did they do it? It started with dieting, exercising and of course, a little help from above.

“I still say scriptures when I’m walking,” Becky said. “I am so thankful to be able to walk.”

Oprah and Weight Watchers both took notice, featuring them online to motivate others.

But for the happier, lighter couple, it’s not about what they lost but what they’ve gained.

“My husband and I have a much better lifestyle now. We have fun with different recipes. Also, more fun smooching.”

The Hensleys are still hitting the gym and still go to Weight Watchers. Their goal now is to maintain the weight loss.