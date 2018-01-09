× Mount Airy man charged with rape, kidnapping in King

KING, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after King police responded to a domestic-related incident Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Sean Christopher Creed, 29, of Mount Airy, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, injury to personal property, two counts of communicating threats, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct by fighting. King police also discovered that Creed was wanted on fugitive warrants from Virginia and Florida.

Officers came to the Bestway Inn in King at 2:42 p.m. after a reported domestic incident between Creed and a woman.

Creed was violent toward the responding officers, the release said. He allegedly attempted to assault them and damage a police car.

Stokes County sheriff’s deputies and Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist.

Creed was taken into custody and placed in the Stokes County Detention Center with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.