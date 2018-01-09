× Man accused of assaulting woman after ‘drinking all the beer in her fridge’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of assaulting a woman after telling her that he had “drank all the beer in her fridge.”

Sean Haller, 39, is facing burglary, criminal trespassing and simple assault among other charges.

At about 11 p.m. on Jan. 5, police received a report of a domestic dispute from a neighbor. The neighbor reported that her children heard her neighbor call for help through an adjoined wall and there was a loud thump against the wall that jarred items that were hanging on it.

The victim then came over and told the neighbor that she had been assaulted by Haller in her apartment.

Arriving officers found the victim upset and crying. She told them she had just returned to her apartment when she found Haller standing in the kitchen area.

Haller allegedly told the victim that he had drunk all of the beer in her fridge. The victim said she had no idea how Haller had gotten into the apartment, and requested that he leave, but he refused.

An alleged argument ensued and the victim attempted to call 911. However, Haller took her phone and hit her on the back of the head with his hand before pushing her down.

When the victim stood back up, Haller left the home.

Police were able to locate Haller at his parent’s nearby residence and found that he had a scratch on his face and smelled like alcohol.