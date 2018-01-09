× Greensboro police chief gives update on Safer City Initiative

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Department Chief Wayne Scott on Tuesday provided an update to the Greensboro City Council on the department’s Safer City Initiative.

The city started in the Safer City Initiative in January 2017 in response to an “unfortunate forecast” of a rise in violent crime across the nation and in the Triad.

Scott, addresses the city’s gang issue, said moving into 2018, one of the initiative’s goals is to answer this question: “How do we incentivize young folks to never want to be part of a gang?”

Scott said Greensboro police re-launching the Police Explorer Program after nearly 10 years and a brand new initiative called Save Our Students.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower asked Scott how many of the 2017 homicides were solved. Out of the 42 homicides, one was deemed to be non-criminal, two are “exceptionally cleared” and 19 have been solved. That leaves 20 unsolved homicides last year.

Scott said there were more than 500 shootings in 2017, a 30 to 40 percent increase from the year before. Scott called it a “really disturbing trend” and says “guns are prolific in our community.” Police also took more than 500 guns, many which were illegally owned, off the streets in 2017.