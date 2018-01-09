× Former Davidson County Wendy’s employee accused of financial card theft, identity theft

WALLBURG, N.C. — A former Wallburg Wendy’s employee faces multiple charges, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyndsey Briana Hayes, 19, is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft, attempted obtaining property by false pretenses. A total of 17 warrants were obtained for Hayes on the charges.

On Oct. 10, a man went through the drive-thru at the Wendy’s at 5457 Gumtree Road in Wallburg purchasing food. The man paid for the order and his financial card was not returned to him.

The man said he later learned that his debit card had been fraudulently used in various locations. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office determined the suspect to be Hayes, an ex-employee of Wendy’s restaurant. Hayes had been charged in a similar incident that was reported in September 2017.

Hayes was arrested by Winston-Salem police on Jan. 4. She was placed under a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.