Carolina Panthers fire offensive coordinator Mike Shula, quarterback coach Ken Dorsey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey have been fired, according to the Carolina Panthers website.

Shula had been with Carolina the past seven seasons. He worked as quarterbacks coach for two seasons before becoming offensive coordinator in 2013.

In 2017, Carolina finished 19th in total offense (323.7), fourth in rushing offense (131.4), 28th in passing (192.3) and 12th in points (22.7).

A veteran of 30 years of coaching, including 26 as an NFL assistant and four as head coach at the University of Alabama from 2003-06, Shula joined the Panthers after four seasons as quarterbacks coach for Jacksonville from 2007-10. His previous stops as an NFL assistant include Tampa Bay (1988-90, 1996-99), Miami (1991-92, 2000-02) and Chicago (1993-95).

Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach for the past five seasons following two years as a pro scout for Carolina.

Panthers’ fans had quite a lot to say about Shula’s firing:

