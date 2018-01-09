Broken pipe damages Graham renters’ apartment; insurance agent provides tips on how to protect yourself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- A family in Alamance County is still dealing with the impacts from a pipe burst at their apartment last week.

Christy Waller says her family was just moving into The Pines Apartments in Graham when it happened.

“They said that our sprinkler system busted and fell in and flooded our apartment to the back door,” Waller said.

The break created a hole in the ceiling and many of their belongings were destroyed.

We sat down with Josh Chappell, the president of Jennings Bryan-Chappell insurance services.

Chappell told us most homeowners with insurance are covered when something like this happens and apartment complexes usually cover repairs on the structural items, but any personal belonging are the tenants responsibility.

“The recommendation for any renters out there is to make sure you have a contents policy, to take care of your contents, belongings.” Chappell said. “Also, include some liability coverage as well.

Unfortunately, the Waller family did not have any renters insurance. The apartment most likely won’t have to help them replace their stuff.

“They really don't have any liability for their contents unless they were negligent in causing damage to your content,” Chappell.

We checked in with the property management to see what they are doing to help; right now they have no comment.

Waller told us it has done things to try to fix the damage, but her family says it has not done enough. They are concerned about things like mold.