Autopsy report reveals horrifying details on Erica Parsons' death

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The medical examiner ruled a missing Rowan County teenager’s cause of death as homicide violence of undetermined means, WSOC reports.

Erica Parsons, 13, was last seen November 2011, but she wasn’t reported missing until July 2013 by her adopted brother.

Her adoptive parents told investigators that Erica had gone to Asheville to visit her grandmother, Nan, but authorities later said that Nan did not exist.

It wasn’t until 2016 when her adoptive father, Sandy Parsons, led investigators to her body in a wooded area in Chesterfield County.

The autopsy report showed that Erica suffered multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period of time, and a growth deficit and low bone density show she was malnourished.

