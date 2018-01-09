× 8-year-old girl dies after brother shoots her in head with BB gun

GRABILL, Ind. — An 8-year-old Indiana girl who was accidentally shot by her 6-year-old brother with a BB gun last week has died, according to WOWO.

At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, officers went to a home in Grabill in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers learned that Deborah Kay Schwartz had been shot in the head by her younger brother.

Schwartz was taken to a local hospital and remained there until she was pronounced dead on Monday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined she died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.