3 arrested in Thomasville jewelry store robbery, pursuit, shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after a robbery at a jewelry store, police pursuit and shooting, according to a news release.

Robert Wayne Heath Jr., 21, David Edward Perry III, 19, and Donald Donell Chambers Jr., 21, all of Statesville, are facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping. Other charges are pending.

At 12:45 p.m., Thomasville officers were dispatched to Avis Jewelry, at 709 Randolph Street, in reference to an armed robbery that just occurred. Davidson County Communications said a witness in a black truck was following two suspects riding a moped on Holly Hill Road traveling toward Julian Avenue.

According to police, 59-year-old Kerry Chambers pulled into the parking lot of Avis Jewelry and witnessed the robbery suspects making their getaway.

Chambers called 911 and began following them. Chambers saw the moped’s back passenger retrieve a handgun and point it at him. Chambers, fearing for his life, hit the moped, knocking both suspects off, police said. One suspect fled on foot while the other picked up the gun and shot Chambers in the neck before fleeing.

Chambers was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Police circulating the area came across a white Hyundai passenger vehicle stopped in the middle of East Holly Hill Road at the Eleven Acre Flea Market. The officer observed a man running to the vehicle. As the officer attempted to stop the suspects, they fled traveling east on Holly Hill Road. A short chase ensued and then the driver jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Border Street. The passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and the chase continued through Thomasville and into Lexington. Davidson County sheriff's deputies, Highway Patrol and Lexington police all assisted. The vehicle crashed near the intersection of West Eighth Avenue and South State Street in Lexington. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

During the vehicle chase, other officers set up a perimeter and began utilizing a K- 9 to track the other suspect. A citizen pointed officers to an area where a suspicious person was seen. The K-9 tracked to a vacant house located at 305 E. Holly Hill Road. A second suspect was taken into custody there without incident.

A third suspect was located by High Point police in the 2100 block of Surrett Drive.

All three suspects were transported back to Thomasville to be processed.