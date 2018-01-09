2 girls rescued after falling through ice while playing on South Carolina pond

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Two girls have been rescued on Monday after falling through the ice while sledding on a pond in South Carolina.

The incident happened on a pond near Travelers Rest, according to WHNS. Deputies say two of the children had been playing with the sled when they fell in.

A neighbor called 911 and attempted to rescue the girls until deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene.

“When we got there, the girls were just screaming, ‘please help,” said neighbor Jessica Patterson. “They couldn’t hardly breathe. The little one, we were just telling her to keep moving because she was slowly sinking a little bit.”

Firefighters eventually used a rope bag to reach them and first responders pulled them to safety.

They’re expected to be OK.