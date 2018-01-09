× 2 arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people have been arrested after a fatal shooting in Burlington last month, according to a news release.

Marquette Travon Williams, 30, of Burlington, and Litego Dariyonta Marshall, 40, are each charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Officers came to the 600 block of Ross Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 20 after a report of a shooting.

Officers located Leonidas Brown, 32, of Virginia, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Brown was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died on Dec. 21.

Both Williams and Marshall are being held in the Alamance County Jail without bond.