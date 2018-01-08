YouTube channel lets Weaver Academy students share their talents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Stairwell Session is a YouTube channel that lets students at Weaver Academy for Performing and Visual Arts share their talents with the world.

"We always get to showcase our talent to people that go here and parents that go here but the cool thing is we can show like relatives or anybody else we know that doesn't necessarily live here, we can send them the link and they can watch it," said student Callie Stein. "People from all over the world can watch it so its really cool to know that your music and something that you love to do, other people get to see it.""

It started almost two years ago with the idea of a guitar student who had seen something similar on PBS. So, he approached his guitar instructor Patrick Lui.

"The first thing that came to my mind is, where are we going to record these sessions," Lui said. "So finally, somebody said why don't we go to the back stairwell nobody ever uses that. And I go.. OK! Let's do that."

The idea caught on and now students can't wait to record.

"If we are going to be like professional musicians we have to know like we are going to be everywhere, people are going to record us, post it everywhere," said student Candun Butler. "You know we have to get used to that type of stuff if we are gonna you know, be musicians."

Plus, it's a great way for them to learn.

The performances feature students in every discipline at the high school..

"You can have some art and then you can have some guitar and some singing and some piano so it just shows the diversity of like Weaver," said student Aisha Sougou.

And kudos are coming from a larger audience than they could ever fit into an auditorium -- the world stage.