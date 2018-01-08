‘You get a mug!’: Store selling ‘Oprah 2020’ mugs

NEW YORK — A store in New York City is selling “Oprah 2020” mugs following reports that Oprah Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020.

The company, named Fishs Eddy, lists the $16.95 mug on its website with the caption, “You get a mug, and you get a mug, and YOU get a mug! If Oprah were president, we’d all get mugs! Oprah 2020.”

"Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have." pic.twitter.com/5qsPHpCbEV — Fishs Eddy (@FishsEddyNYC) January 8, 2018

The conversation about the Winfrey’s potential presidential run came after her speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

You can watch and read the entire speech here.

On Monday, two of Winfrey’s close friends said she is “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020.

One of the sources said these conversations date back several months. The person emphasized that Winfrey has not made up her mind about running.

After the speech Sunday night, Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham was quoted saying a run is certainly a possibility.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham told a Los Angeles Times reporter. “She would absolutely do it.”

Winfrey campaigned for Barack Obama in 2008 and endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.