Man charged with attempted murder after police say he threw a Molotov cocktail into an occupied mobile home in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. – A man faces charges of attempted murder after police said he threw a Molotov cocktail into an occupied mobile home in Yadkinville.

Matthew Franklin Ward, 41, of Statesville, faces one count of first-degree arson, four counts attempted first-degree murder and one count each of felony conspiracy and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Police said the suspect drove from Statesville to Yadkinville after a family dispute and threw a bottle and combustible liquid at a home to set it on fire.

The suspect’s step-father and three other people, including a juvenile, were inside the home at the time, according to police. The victims were able to escape the house fire.

Ward was arrested on Sunday and jailed under a combined $1,075,000 secured bond.