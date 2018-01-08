Woman run over by own car after cat attacked her inside

COCOA, Fla. — A Florida woman was run over by her own car after a cat jumped into the vehicle and attacked her.

According to WKMG-TV, the woman was parked in front of a home in Cocoa Friday evening and preparing to drive off when the cat jumped into the vehicle and attacked her.

As the woman attempted to get away from the cat, she forgot the car was in reverse and it ran over her.

“It’s very unusual to have an animal leap into a car and bite somebody like this and then get run over by your own car. The car rolled into the street and did strike a parked vehicle as well,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Channing Taylor.

The woman sustained critical injuries.

