Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Texas woman died after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.

According to KLFY, Jeannette LeBlanc went crabbing with her friends and family in Louisiana in September. During the trip, she grabbed some raw oysters at a nearby market and got sick shortly after eating them.

Within 36 hours, LeBlanc developed a rash and began having issues breathing.

Doctors diagnosed her with vibriosis, which is a flesh-eating bacteria.

“She had severe wounds on her legs from that bacteria,” said LeBlanc’s partner, Vicki Bergquist.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vibriosis occurs after someone eats raw or undercooked seafood.

LeBlanc spent 21 days in the hospital and died on Oct. 15.

“She was bigger than life,” Bergquist said. “She was a great person, laughed a lot, loved her family, loved her dad.”

Doctors recommend eating oysters fried and not raw.