Woman captures rare photo of coyote running on snowy NC beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A woman captured a stunning image of a coyote frolicking in the snow at a popular North Carolina beach, according to WTVD.

Wendy Brumagin snapped the rare photo near 48th Street in the Town of Oak Island on Saturday.

The images caught the eye of a WTVD reporter, who posted the photos on his Facebook page.

The post read, “I’ve seen a lot of great pictures and videos during the snowstorm but I think this takes the cake. It’s rare to get pictures of coyotes in daylight and even more rare to get them on the beach. But today Wendy Brumagin who lives on Oak Island in Brunswick County got pictures of a coyote in daylight on a beach that’s covered with snow! That has GOT to be very rare.”