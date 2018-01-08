Video shows alligators surviving frigid, freezing North Carolina water by keeping their nostrils in the air

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Video posted to YouTube shows alligators surviving frigid North Carolina waters by keeping their nostrils above the water.

The Shallotte River Park Swamp posted a series of videos to YouTube recently to show how the reptiles survive is such cold temperatures.

The video shows several alligators in the frozen water with their nostrils in the air at the Ocean Isle Beach park.

Here in the Piedmont, temperatures will be in the mid-30s with patchy, light rain with brief sleeting possible.

Mild temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday with highs in the lower-50s.

Rain chances return to the forecast from Wednesday to Friday. Highs will climb to the low-60s for Friday.