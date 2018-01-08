Three people arrested after chase involving stolen vehicle results in Randolph County deputy getting injured

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Three people were arrested after a car chase involving a stolen vehicle resulted in a Randolph County deputy getting hurt.

Amber Michelle Friday, 35; Latasha Monique Wade, 35, and Jason Lyndon Brown, 37, all face charges, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Randolph County deputies were involved in the chase early Saturday morning, which involved a vehicle that had been reported stolen the night before.

Deputies said the chase initiated in Asheboro, continued into Randleman, into Davidson County and then back into Randolph County.

During the chase, the driver of the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed a deputy’s patrol car on Highway 64 West, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was taken to Randolph Hospital and released. The name of the deputy and extent of the injuries has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were taken into custody after the vehicle was disabled using a spike strip tire deflation device.

Friday faces the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Possession stolen motor vehicle

Possess methamphetamine

Possess drug paraphernalia

Flee elude arrest with motor vehicle

Reckless driving to endanger

DWLR

Speeding

Fail to heed light or siren

Wade faces the following charges:

Larceny of motor vehicle

Possession of stolen goods

Possess marijuana up to ½ oz

Possess drug paraphernalia

Brown faces the following charges:

Larceny of motor vehicle

Possession of stolen goods