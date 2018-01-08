× Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Greensboro closes after more than two years of business at Westover Gallery of Shops

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Potbelly Sandwich Shop at 1310 Westover Terrace has closed, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The shop opened over two years ago at Westover Gallery of Shops.

Graham Sheridan with Kotis Properties, which owns the shopping center, confirmed the closing but could offer no additional details.

The Greensboro shop was the first location in North Carolina for the Chicago-based chain that specializes in made-to-order toasted sandwiches, salads, hand-dipped milkshakes and freshly baked cookies.

Read more: The Greensboro News & Record