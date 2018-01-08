× Police say vehicle in high-speed Battleground Avenue crash that resulted in the deaths of five people wasn’t stolen

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have charged a woman with filing a false police report that indirectly led to the deadly crash on Battleground Avenue that killed five people on Sept. 30, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Erica Leann Robinson has a court date Jan. 19 to face charges brought by Greensboro Police Detective R. Goad, the lead investigator in the Battleground crash, one of the worst in the city’s history.

Police say Robinson reported the 2003 silver Acura had been stolen from an apartment complex on East Meadowview Road on Sept. 13. That report led a Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy’s attempt to stop the vehicle, which instead fled down Battleground and through a red light.

The Acura was fleeing at an estimated 130 miles an hour when it crashed into a 2012 Kia Optima carrying Alyssa “Allie” Mackenzie Bolick, 29, and Stephanie Louise Warshauer, 32, at the intersection of New Garden Road.

The women, along with three people inside the Acura — Deshon Lee Manuel, 42; Theresa Monique Kingcade, 34; and Bruce Wayne Hunt, 40 — died on impact.

