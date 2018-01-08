Police looking for suspect in Winston-Salem bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Winston-Salem Monday morning.

The robbery happened around 10:50 a.m. at the Suntrust bank located at 4306 N. Liberty St. Police say a man walked in, threatened the teller with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money before getting into a burgundy sedan with a separate driver.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.